Police: Man dies after truck crashes into ledge

RICHMOND, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say a 62-year-old man has died in a car crash.

Police say Morrisville resident Furman Horton was wearing a seat belt when his truck crashed into a ledge Sunday evening on I-89 in Richmond.

Authorities say Horton’s Chevrolet truck collided and slid along a section of guardrail while traveling southbound. His car then crossed into the median and traveled across the northbound lanes before coming to a rest along a rock ledge.

Horton was pronounced deceased at the University of Vermont Medical Center. Police say an investigation is ongoing but that road conditions, speed and impairment do not appear to be factors.