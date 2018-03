BOSTON (WHDH) – ​Boston Police confirmed to 7News that a man has died following a shooting in Dorchester on Saturday.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon in the area of Evans Street, according to authorities.

Additional details were not immediately available.

BPD says the deadly shooting was targeted. Someone drove up to another car and opened fire. No arrests. This is the second daytime shooting in two days in Boston. pic.twitter.com/jT2ZRf6mhu — Eric Kane (@EricKaneTV) March 31, 2018

