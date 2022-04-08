MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing criminal charges after police say a teenage girl and a woman were injured in a stabbing at a home in Middleton on Friday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing at a home on Stanley Road just after 6 a.m. found a 13-year-old girl and a 54-year-old woman who were both in need of emergency medical treatment, according Middleton Police Chief William Sampson.

The girl was taken to Beverly Hospital and subsequently transported to Boston Children’s Hospital, where she remains in critical condition, Sampson said. The woman was taken to Beverly Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 54-year-old man was taken into custody in connection with the incident. He is expected to face a judge in Salem District Court.

The victims are said to be the suspect’s daughter and wife, law enforcement sources told 7NEWS.

“It’s a tough situation for everybody,” Sampson said. “These aren’t typical things that we see in the town of Middleton.”

Video from the scene showed the home roped off with yellow police tape.

A neighborhood resident told 7NEWS that he was stunned to learn of the incident.

“It’s a very quiet neighborhood. We always see people walking, we say hi,” Arun Nargund said. “Shocked, shocked. I just wish that everything is fine.”

Sampson said that incident was isolated and that there is no danger to the public.

No additional details were immediately available.

State troopers assigned to the DA’s office is assisting Middleton police with the investigation.

