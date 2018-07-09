Police: Man facing criminal charges in East Boston explosion

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – A 28-year-old man is facing criminal charges in connection with an explosion at his East Boston apartment, officials say.

Police and federal investigators searching a home on Webster Street Sunday following the early morning explosion arrested Tomas Mikula after finding materials used to make homemade explosives, multiple guns, and ammunition.

“We know there was live ammunition in there,” Boston Police Commissioner William B. Evans said. “We have live weapons and we have a lot of also air rifles.”

He said Sunday evening there is no suspected link to terrorism.

“He was probably playing and experimenting with powder and chemicals, and we believe from that combustion, it blew up in his face,” Evans said.

Mikula was sent to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Boston police, along with help from the FBI and ATF, confiscated materials including PVC tubing and chemical compounds.

Police also confiscated two handguns, a rifle, and more than a hundred rounds of live ammunition.

Police have charged Mikula with following:

• Unlawful Possession of Explosives

• Unlawful Possession of an Incendiary Device

• Willful Ignition/Discharge of a Destructive or Incendiary Device

• Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (Handgun)

• Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (Rifle)

• Unlawful Possession of Ammunition

• Unlawful Possession of High Capacity Firearm

