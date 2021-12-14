BOSTON (WHDH) - A Canton man is facing weapons charges after police say he walked into a business in Boston and asked staffers to “get rid” of an illegal handgun with a defaced serial number.

Officers responding to 500 Commonwealth Ave. around 4:20 a.m. arrested Keith Mullane, 31, after determining he had just walked into the business, “presented staff wtih a firearm, and asked them to get rid of it,” according to Boston police.

The firearm was determined to be a Luger 9MM with a defaced serial number. The firearm was not loaded with ammunition, and no magazine was present.

Mullane is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and possessing a firearm with a defaced serial number.

