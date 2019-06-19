Police: Man faked heart attack while accomplice robbed CVS in Malden

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man faked a heart attack in a CVS in Malden while his accomplice hopped over the counter to steal money from the register on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Surveillance video from inside the store on Broadway showed 30-year-old Jesse Meharg, of Lawrence, facing the medical emergency in hopes of distracting the cashier, according to Malden Police Capt. Marc Gatcomb.

“The clerks were adamant with officers that responded to the scene that he was making an attempt to say that he was having a heart attack,” Gatcomb said.

Meharg’s accomplice, 31-year-old Yacheslav Phinney, of Malden, then went to the cashier to buy a drink and instead hurdled over the counter, pushed the cashier and grabbed money from the open register before racing for the exit, Gatcomb added.

A good Samaritan jumped in and allegedly tackled Phinney as Meharg picked up the cash before the two slipped out of the store and ran away.

Officers later arrested Phinney at a Malden apartment complex. He is expected Wednesday in Malden District Court.

Police say they are still trying to track down Meharg.

