MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man accused of firing a gun at his mother’s boyfriend in Manchester, New Hampshire is now facing an attempted first-degree assault charge, police said.

The 49-year-old victim told officers that his girlfriend’s son, 21-year-old Deion Ferrone, fired a gun at him on Forrest Hill Way around 11:10 p.m. Thursday.

Ferrone allegedly threatened to kill the man before pointing a gun at him and firing the weapon, police said. The bullet missed and struck a wall.

Although Ferrone fled the home with his girlfriend, officers arrested him a short time later in the parking lot of the Red Arrow Diner in Londonderry, N.H.

Ferrone is expected to be arraigned Friday in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North on charges of criminal threatening and attempted first-degree assault.

