GREENLAND, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man fled the scene of a rollover crash and two people were injured after crashing into the car the man was driving in Greenland, New Hampshire Sunday.

Officers responding to reports of a rollover collision on I-95 northbound at 2:15 a.m. found a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox had rolled over into the left lane, police said. A 2014 Toyota Camry then struck the car.

The driver of the Equinox fled the scene, police said, and the driver and passenger of the Toyota were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No other information was immediately available. Police are investigating.

