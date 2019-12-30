Police: Man held kidnapped woman captive for weeks, forced her to dance at strip club

(WHDH) — A convicted felon is facing human trafficking charges after police say he kidnapped a woman, held her captive for weeks, and forced her to dance at a strip club to earn money for him.

Gary Ballard, 29, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, is facing charges including aggravated human trafficking and aggravated kidnapping, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say Ballard “repeatedly and violently” hurt the 23-year-old victim and drove her from Coweta, Oklahoma, to Kansas, where he held her captive and forced her to perform at an area strip club for money that he pocketed.

“The man who is suspected of repeatedly and violently hurting this woman before transporting her across state lines for the purposes of making him money has a violent past, including a conviction of shooting with intent to kill in Oklahoma,” Sheriff David Groves said in a news release.

The victim, who was reported missing on Dec. 6, was found Thursday after investigators learned she was at a club in Cherokee County.

“This case illustrates the importance for people to know there are resources available to help get them out of dangerous, violent or abusive relationships and situations,” Groves added.

Ballard is being held on $200,000 bond.

