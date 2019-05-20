Police: Man held knife to woman’s throat, begged officers to shoot him outside Cape church

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cape Cod man is facing criminal charges after police say he held a knife to a woman’s throat and begged officers to shoot him during an altercation in the parking lot of a church in Yarmouth on Friday night.

Officers responding to a report of a disturbance outside of the West Yarmouth Congregational Church around 9:20 p.m. found two men and a woman fighting inside of a white Chevrolet Tahoe, according to the Yarmouth Police Department.

Upon arrival, an officer observed one of the men pick up a knife as he argued with a woman. He then allegedly pointed the knife at the officer and made a swiping, stabbing motion in his direction before holding it to the woman’s throat.

The man then repeatedly yelled at the officers, urging them to shoot him, police said. When officers ordered him out of the vehicle, he allegedly fought with the officers but his attack was overcome with physical force and the use of pepper spray.

Police were unable to release the name of the suspect due to domestic violence law in Massachusetts.

The man is charged with assault while armed with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and carrying a dangerous weapon.

He was slated to be arraigned Monday in Barnstable District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)