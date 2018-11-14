Police: Man hits construction vehicles, pedestrian in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man went through a work zone and hit two construction vehicles and a pedestrian Wednesday in Manchester, New Hampshire, police say.

Officers responded to reports of a motor vehicle accident on I-93 North, just south of the Route 293 split, about 2:10 p.m., according to Manchester police.

An accident investigation revealed that Ward Burke, 35, of Bedford, was operating a 1995 Volvo 850 station-wagon northbound when he lost control of his vehicle and drifted off the right side of the roadway into an active construction zone, according to police.

Police say Ward traveled through the work zone before impacting two construction vehicles and a pedestrian worker standing in the vicinity.

Brian Sandall, 48, of Hudson, and Ray LaForest, 42, of Nashua, were each operating street sweepers inside the construction area when their vehicles were impacted by Ward and were not injured, according to police.

Tyler Smith, 27, of Raymond, was struck while standing next to the street sweepers and suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries, police say.

Ward, who was trapped inside his vehicle and had to be extricated, also suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Ward and Smith were transported to a local hospital, according to police.

Police say Ward was arrested and charged with reckless conduct and operating after revocation.

The investigation is ongoing.

