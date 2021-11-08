BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help identifying a man who allegedly hurled racial slurs and threw a glass bottle at a woman who was riding an MBTA subway train with a 1-year-old child last week.

The alleged incident happened on a Red Line train between Kendall Station and Park Street just before 11 a.m. on Friday, according to the Transit Police Department.

Police say the woman had derogatory racial slurs directed at her before the suspect threw the bottle at her.

Investigators on Monday shared surveillance images of the suspect in the hope people can identify him.

There were no reported injuries in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to contact transit police at 617-222-1050.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)