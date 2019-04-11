Police: Man in BMW with illegally tinted windows had high-capacity weapon, 30 rounds of ammo

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Haverhill man who police say was behind the wheel of a vehicle with illegally tinted windows was allegedly caught with a high-capacity weapon and 30 rounds of ammunition during a traffic stop in Lawrence on Wednesday night.

A trooper patrolling Route 28 northbound initiated a traffic stop about 9 p.m. after noticing a yellow BMW sedan with illegally tinted windows make several marked lane violations, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Police say the trooper found 23-year-old Mario Acosta behind the wheel and a 17-year-old girl in the front passenger seat, along with a Polymer80 9mm handgun and an illegal extended high-capacity magazine loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition.

Acosta and the girl, whose name was not released because of her age, were arrested and booked at the state police barracks in Andover.

Acosta’s bail was set at $25,000, while the girl’s bail was set at $5,000.

Both suspects were slated to be arraigned Thursday on charges including possession of a firearm, possession of a large-capacity feeding device, and possession of ammunition without a license.

