Police: Man, juvenile seriously injured in NH motorcycle crash caused by deer strike

STODDARD, N.H. (WHDH) - A Vermont man and his juvenile passenger were rushed to the hospital Wednesday night after a deer strike on Route 9 in Stoddard, New Hampshire forced a motorcyclist to swerve and crash, police said.

Troopers responding to a reported serious motorcycle crash just west of Route 123 South about 9:47 p.m. determined that a Wellesley woman driving a Honda CRV westbound slammed on her brakes when a deer suddenly lept in front of her vehicle, according to state police.

The deer strike forced a Harley Davidson motorcycle being driven by Sean Barber, 45, of Wilmington, Vermont, to swerve to avoid a collision and crash. Police say Barber was following too closely.

Barber was taken by medical helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with critical injuries. His passenger, whose name was not released because of their age, was taken to Concord Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Hampshire State Police at 603-223-8494.

