BOSTON (WHDH) - A 20-year-old man is dead, and an 81-year-old man will face criminal charges following a wrong-way crash on Interstate 93 in Boston late Saturday night, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported multi-vehicle crash on Route 93 northbound before Exit 15A around 11:45 p.m. determined a driver in a 2004 Cadillac Escalade got on the highway in the wrong direction and nearly struck two vehicles — a Honda Odyssey and an Audi A4 — causing both to swerve and crash into each other, according to state police.

The occupants of the Honda Odyssey, a family of four, were transported to a Boston-area hospital for evaluation.

Shortly after the initial crash, the wrong-way driver, later identified as Antone Carvalho, of Somerset, collided head-on with a Chevrolet Cruze.

The driver of the Chevrolet Cruze, a man in his 20s from Haverhill, died from his injuries. His name has not been released.

Carvalho will be issued a summons to appear in court at a later date.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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