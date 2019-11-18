Police: Man opened fire at strip club after debit card turned down following lap dance

(WHDH) — A man allegedly opened fire outside of a strip club after his debit card was turned down following a lap dance on Friday night.

The Courier reports that 67-year-old James Allen Wells stormed out of the Porsches Theater of the Arts strip club in Waterloo, Iowa, around 11 p.m., pulled a revolver from his waistband, and fired off five rounds, damaging several nearby vehicles.

Wells then allegedly fled the club, leading University of Northern Iowa campus police on a chase.

Wells was taken into custody after crashing and briefly scuffling with officers.

He is facing charges including carrying weapons, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, five counts of reckless use of a firearm, two counts of assault on a peace officer and one count each of eluding, reckless driving, interference while armed and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)