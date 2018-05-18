Police: Man claiming to be Uber driver in Stoughton tried to lure student into car

STOUGHTON, Mass. (WHDH) – Police in Stoughton are searching for a man who tried to lure a high school student into his car Thursday morning while claiming to be an Uber driver.

Police said the suspect approached the girl in the area of Mill Street and offered her a ride to school after seeing she missed the bus. The student refused the offer but the man continued to badger her, police said. The girl ultimately fled the area and returned home.

Since the incident, local resident Jenny Staula said parents in the neighborhood have been more guarded.

“This morning, I noticed one of the moms was at the bus stop waiting for the bus with her daughter,” said Staula. “They’re taking precaution.”

The school sent a letter to families after the alarming encounter to assure the community that the girl was OK.

The man is described as Middle Eastern, with a heavy accent, a beard, and mustache. He was said to be driving a white crossover SUV. Anyone who recognizes the vehicle is asked to contact the Stoughton Police Department at 781-344-2424.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)