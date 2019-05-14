Police: Man runs from troopers, ditches bag of drugs in woods after crashing

WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River man is facing drug charges after officials say he crashed his car on Route 24 in West Bridgewater, ran into the woods in an attempt to evade capture, and ditched a bag filled with marijuana, hallucinogenic mushrooms, and Xanax pills.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 15 around 11 p.m. on Monday found 20-year-old Anthony Viverito tightly clutching a black bag inside of a good Samaritan’s vehicle, according to Massachusetts State Police.

When Viverito was asked to exit the vehicle, he allegedly fled into the woods along the highway and discarded the bag.

An inventory of the bag revealed over two ounces of marijuana packaged for resale, along with a bag containing hallucinogenic mushrooms, and a pill bottle with 17 Xanax pills, according to police.

Viverito was later tracked down around 1 a.m. Police say a bag containing a substance believed to be fentanyl was found near a tree next to Viverito.

He was arrested and booked on charges including possession with intent to distribute a class A substance, possession with intent to distribute a class C substance, and possession with intent to distribute a class D substance.

After booking, Viverito was taken to the Plymouth County House of Correction to await arraignment in Brockton District Court.

