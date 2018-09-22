Police: Man shot in Jamaica Plain barbershop

BOSTON (WHDH) - A male in his 20s sustained life-threatening injuries after being shot inside a barbershop in Jamaica Plain.

The shooting occurred in the area of 140-A South St., according to police.

The victim was reportedly taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 7News for updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)