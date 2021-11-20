ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot in the parking lot of a grocery store in Attleboro on Friday night.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the parking lot of the Stop & Shop on Route 1 met with witnesses who told police a masked male suspect fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene on foot.

A male victim was hit by the gunfire and suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to Attleboro police.

He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

No additional information was immediately available.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

