Police: Man stabbed woman, 4-month-old son to death before setting home on fire

(WHDH) — A 25-year-old Tennessee man is facing homicide and arson charges after authorities say he stabbed a woman and her infant son to death before reportedly setting their home on fire in an apparent effort to cover up the heinous crime.

Enoch Zarceno-Turner was arrested over the weekend in the murders of 32-year-old Heather Cook and 4-month-old Bentley Cook, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

WMC-TV reports Turner was at one point in a relationship with Cook and battling for custody of their son, Bentley.

Turner allegedly set fire to part of Cook’s home after the fatal stabbings.

Cook had just filed court documents seeking child support from Turner, according to the news outlet.

Turner allegedly told police that he found Cook and her son dead in the home.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and aggravated arson.

An investigation is ongoing.

SCSO detectives have arrested and charged Enoch Turner, 25, with numerous felonies including two counts of First Degree Murder and Aggravated Arson in the deaths of Heather Cook, 32, and Bentley Cook, four months. — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) September 14, 2019

