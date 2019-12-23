Police: Man stole mail, gift cards, prescription pills from several homes in Carlisle

CARLISLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Randolph man is facing criminal charges after police say he stole mail, gift cards, and prescription pills from multiple homes in Carlisle.

Anthony Unaka, 53, was arraigned Thursday in Concord District Court on charges including larceny under $1,200, receiving stolen property, and possession of a Class E drug, according to the Carlisle Police Department.

A resident on River Road spotted Unaka taking items out of their mailbox around 2 p.m. on Wednesday and notified police.

Officers on patrol in the area found Unaka walking near the victim’s home with a “large amount” of mail, 19 gift cards, and prescription pills. police said.

“The defendant allegedly targeted Carlisle residents because of their salaries and home prices with the intent of obtaining their personal information,” the department said in a news release.

Police believe Unaka may have also targeted victims in other communities.

Unaka has since been released on $500 bail. He is due back in court on Jan. 23.

