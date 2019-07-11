Police: Man struck, killed while getting his mail

WHITEFIELD, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say a 64-year-old man was killed when he was hit by a vehicle while getting his mail.

The Kennebec Journal reports Christopher Simpson died at the scene in Whitefield on Tuesday evening. They say he was struck by a vehicle driven by 38-year-old Eric Sroka of Nobleboro.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Brendan Kane says Sroka came around a bend and wasn’t able to avoid Simpson. Authorities say neither speed nor alcohol was believed to be a factor.

Kane says an investigation into the crash is still going on but no charges are being filed against Sroka at the moment.

