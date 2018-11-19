Man suspected of robbing bank in Gloucester arrested on bus in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man suspected of robbing a bank in Gloucester on Monday was arrested in Lynn after state troopers stopped a bus he was riding on, officials said.

Troopers had been searching for 40-year-old Michael Robinson after he allegedly cut off a court-ordered ankle bracelet. As the investigation developed, information linking him to a robbery at the Institution for Savings bank on Parker Street surfaced, according to state police.

The information was relayed to the Lynn Police Department and officers stopped the bus on Chestnut Street, removed Robinson from the vehicle, and took him into custody.

Robinson allegedly cut off a monitoring bracelet he was ordered to wear as a condition of his probation from a past criminal conviction before robbing the bank.

The unarmed robbery is under investigation.

No additional details were available.

