BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing criminal charges after police say he threw hot coffee at a maskless customer during a dispute at a Dunkin’ restaurant in Brookline on Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a disturbance at the coffee shop at 8 Harvard Street just before 8:30 a.m. learned the man in question had thrown his coffee at another customer before fleeing the shop, according to the Brookline Police Department.

The suspect and the victim had gotten into a verbal exchange over the victim not wearing mask while inside the restaurant, police said. The victim reportedly pulled his shirt over his face in an attempt to deescalate the situation.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, then allegedly became belligerent and threw his cup of coffee at the victim’s back of lower legs, according to police.

It’s not clear if the victim suffered burns from the incident.

When the suspect was tracked down in the area of Station Street, he allegedly attempted to run from officers but was quickly apprehended.

He is expected to be arraigned on charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.

