BILLERICA, MA (WHDH) - Police in Billerica are looking for a man they say tried to lure a middle school student into a car.

Officials said the student was dropped off at a bus stop Wednesday afternoon when the man tried to get that student into a tan-colored station wagon.

The student ran home and told a parent who called police.

