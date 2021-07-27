MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man allegedly used gas station pump nozzles to smash LEDs at a pump station in Milford Monday.

Officers responding to reports of vandalism at a Mobil station on Cedar Street at 10:20 p.m. were told a man had grabbed gas pump nozzles and thrown them into LED displays at the pump station, police said. Security footage showed the man smashing multiple displays for four minutes before leaving on foot.

Managers at a Wendy’s and T-Mobil also reported damage at their property. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 508-473-1113.

