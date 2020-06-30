Police: Man wearing Red Sox mask burglarized Sharon home while owners hung out on back deck

SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole from a Sharon home while the owners entertained friends on the back deck Monday, officials said.

Surveillance footage showed an older white man wearing a black TaylorMade golf hat, Boston Red Sox face mask, grey Patriots T-shirt and white Nike sneakers open an unlocked door at 11 p.m and take two pocketbooks, according to police. The homeowners were with guests on the back deck during the burglary, police said.

The man left the area in an old grey sedan, police said, and when officers found the pocketbooks on a nearby street they were missing cash and a Lexus key fob. Anyone with information is asked to call 781-784-1587.

