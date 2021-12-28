(WHDH) — A man who posed as his non-existent, handicapped younger brother and hired babysitters to change his diaper and treat him like a child has been arrested on new human trafficking charges, authorities said.

Rutledge “Rory” Deas, 31, was arrested last week on one count of human trafficking and one count of attempted human trafficking, according to Louisiana State Police.

The new charges come after Deas pleaded guilty in 2019 to multiple counts of sexual battery and human trafficking. He was placed on probation.

Investigators say Deas made social media advertisements that stated his 18-year-old brother, “Cory,” was mentally and physically handicapped and in need of home health care.

“Deas would then pose as ‘Cory’ while allowing the care provider to change his adult diaper and obtain sexual arousal under the false pretenses of being handicapped,” state police said in a news release issued at the time of his initial arrest.

After providing home care on at least 10 separate occasions, state police say the victim became increasingly suspicious of Deas’ behavior and subsequently discovered he was posing as his fictitious brother.

On Dec. 21, 2021, detectives launched another investigation into Deas after learning of a text message he allegedly sent to a new victim in an attempt to solicit other babysitters to care for him while he again posed as a younger man with special needs.

“In the message, Deas indicated that he was engaged in ‘alternative therapy’ and offered to pay the victim to change his diapers,” state police said.

Deas was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.

An investigation remains ongoing.

