CHELMSFORD, MA (WHDH) - A Lawrence man is facing carjacking and kidnapping charges after police said he stole someone’s car with two children inside following a car accident.

JUST IN: @MassStatePolice say #Chelmsford crash suspect will be charged with carjacking and kidnapping. 2 children in stolen car. @7News — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) March 1, 2018

The incident began on Interstate 495 at Route 3 in Chelmsford. Police said there was a multi-car crash that involved a jackknifed tractor-trailer blocking two lanes.

The suspect allegedly got out of his car following the crash and carjacked another driver with a hatchet, taking the car with two children inside.

Police said the suspect drove off and hit two other vehicles before crashing. He then allegedly got out of the car and tried to carjack two other people before state troopers caught up to him.

Police said troopers had to use a stun gun to take the 42-year-old man into custody. Officials transported him to the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

