Police: Man wounded in daylight shooting in Mattapan has died

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man who was shot in broad daylight in Mattapan on Sunday has died, police said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Duke Street about 3:30 p.m. found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

Anonymous tips can be made to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

