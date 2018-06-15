NH man accused of stabbing woman during domestic dispute

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire man is facing a first-degree assault charge after he allegedly stabbed one of his girlfriend’s friends early Friday morning, police said.

Miquel Carranzo-Lopez, 24, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was arrested about 2:35 a.m. after a 23-year-old woman called police to report that she had just been stabbed, Manchester police said in a press release. The victim said she and Carranzo-Lopez’s girlfriend arrived at his apartment to retrieve some belongings.

While they were retrieving the items, police say Carranzo-Lopez threatened to kill the women and stabbed his girlfriend’s friend in the arm during a struggle.

The victim was treated for a serious, but non-life-threatening laceration at nearby Elliot Hospital, police said.

Carranza-Lopez was arrested on first-degree assault, criminal threatening, and simple domestic assault charges.

He was expected to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North Friday.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)