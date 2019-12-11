Police: Marion woman facing charges after miniature horses, turkeys, cats, dogs found living in squalor

MARION, MASS. (WHDH) - A 65-year-old Marion woman is facing animal cruelty charges after police say they found a number of animals on her property living in squalor.

Lauren Fisher was arrested Wednesday on two counts of animal cruelty, interfering with a police officer and resisting arrest, according to Marion police. Her house was then condemned.

Officers investigating a report that multiple animals were being neglected at Fisher’s Front Street home around 11:15 p.m. found dozens of animals located inside the home and on the property — including multiple miniature horses, potbelly pigs, ducks, rabbits, turkeys, hens, chickens, dogs, cats and exotic birds.

Feces visible on the floor of the home and on a mattress and a strong along with a pervasive odor was noted throughout, according to police.

Elsewhere on the property investigators found multiple unregistered vehicles, several dilapidated sheds and outbuildings.

The town’s Building Commissioner was called to the scene to investigate.

The investigation determined that there were at least five people living in the home, including children.

They have also been removed from the home and the children were placed with a relative.

The Department of Children and Families is also investigating.

The animals were taken into the custody of the Animal Rescue League.

Fisher will likely face more charges and is due to be arraigned in Wareham District Court on Thursday.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

