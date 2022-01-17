NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Massachusetts father was arrested over the weekend in connection with an alleged incident in New Hampshire that left his child with a fractured leg.

Manuel Guerrero, 20 of Lawrence, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court on a charge of first-degree assault, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a child with a suspicious injury at a Nashua-area hospital around 6:45 p.m. Sunday learned Guerrero was responsible for his child’s leg fracture, police said.

Police say the child was later transferred to a Boston hospital for specialized care.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashua police at 603-589-1665.

An investigation remains ongoing.

