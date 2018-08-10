Police: Mass. man pulled over in Maine kills himself before troopers find body in trunk

STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Sturbridge man pulled over by state troopers in Gardiner, Maine, Thursday shot and killed himself before troopers found a dead body in the trunk of his car.

The driver, who was stopped for driving erratically on Interstate 295 about 4:45 p.m, immediately got out of the vehicle and committed suicide, state police said. During a subsequent investigation, state police said they found a dead body in the trunk.

Both bodies were taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta for autopsies and examination. The names of those involved have not been released.

Massachusetts State Police troopers assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office descended upon the driver’s townhouse apartment in Sturbridge on Friday to search for clues as concerned neighbors looked on.

“It is a shock,” Ron Renaud said. “It’s a real good neighborhood. There are never any issues here.”

Maine State Police are leading an investigation into the incident.

No additional details were available.

