SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men are facing vandalism charges after allegedly spray-painting graffiti tied to a white nationalist hate group at an MBTA station in Salem Saturday, police said.

Officers on patrol at the MBTA train station on Bridge Street allegedly saw two masked men wearing hoods tagging public property, When officers stopped the men they allegedly found fresh paint on their hands and fresh paint on the wall, as well as stencils, police said.

The stencils allegedly supported Patriot Front, a group that the Southern Poverty Law Center has identified as a white nationalist hate group, and tags supporting that group have been sprayed around Salem over the last few months, police said. Alex Beilman, 27, of Meriden, Connecticut; and Kyle Morelli, 27, Salem, were charged with vandalism and tagging.

