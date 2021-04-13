Police: Methuen man pepper-sprayed taxi driver because he didn’t want to pay his fare

ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Methuen man is facing criminal charges after police say he pepper-sprayed a taxi driver during a ride in Tewksbury because he didn’t want to pay his fare.

Thomas Miele, 40, was arrested Sunday on charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and evading taxi fare, according to the Tewksbury Police Department.

Officers responding to a 911 call spoke with a taxi driver who stated that Miele had sprayed his face with pepper spray in an attempt to get out of paying his fare, police said.

Miele was later tracked down and taken into custody without incident.

He was due to appear in court on Monday.

