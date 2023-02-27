LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A child reported missing Monday night was later dropped off at Lawrence General Hospital, according to the Massachusetts State Police. Two suspects in the case were separately pursued onto I-495 and taken into custody, state police said.

Police announced a search after they said a young girl was in the backseat of a SUV that was stolen in Lawrence around 8:20 p.m. Monday near the intersection of South Broadway and Kingston Street.

Police said they were searching for a silver 2011 Honda Pilot SUV reportedly with front end damage.

Police announced that the child, Emma Buth had been dropped off safe around 9:50 p.m.

Police initially said moments later that a suspect had been taken into custody. In a separate update around 10:30 p.m., state police said troopers and Chelmsford police officers chased the vehicle onto I-495, stopping it in Berlin, where they arrested a male and a female suspect.

Police were seen around a barber shop on South Broadway Monday night where the shop owner told 7NEWS the child’s mother had been inside getting a haircut. The owner, Sandy Brito, said the mother came out, placed her child in the vehicle and briefly stepped back inside. During that time, the owner said, two people stole the vehicle and took off.

A police presence remained at Lawrence Hospital around 10:30 p.m., where Buth’s grandmother said she was thankful her granddaughter had been found.

“Thank you God, because everything is possible when you believe in God,” Beldica Diez said. “We prayed for this and this happened.”

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)