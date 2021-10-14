(WHDH) — A mother is facing a charge of child endangerment after authorities say she admitted to giving her teenage daughter psychedelic mushrooms and marijuana during a “bonding experience” at their home earlier this year.

Brandy Lee Betz, 42, of Middletown, Pennsylvania, was charged this week with felony child endangerment and misdemeanor corruption of minors, Penn Live reported.

Investigators started looking into Betz after a witness told police that she had bragged about smoking marijuana and eating mushrooms with her 14-year-old daughter between January and February, according to an affidavit obtained by the news outlet.

The teen spoke with investigators and reportedly confirmed that her mother had given her the drugs that they consumed the substances together.

Betz was then taken into custody. She has since been released on $10,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 27.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)