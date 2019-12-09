Police: More than 3 kilos of fentanyl, $100,000 seized in Yarmouth after traffic stop

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Yarmouth police seized more than 3 kilograms of fentanyl and $100,000 following a traffic stop Friday, police said.

After an officer on patrol stopped a car for a traffic violation at 7 p.m., the driver sped away and discarded a black backpack, police said. The officer stopped the car and after searching the backpack, found more than 600 grams of fentanyl and $3,000 in cash.

Dustin D. Monick, 22, of South Yarmouth, was arrested at the scene, and based on information that developed following the arrest, police searched a storage container and found additional fentanyl and cash. More than 3 kilograms of fentanyl and $100,000 were ultimately seized.

Monick was charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of a class A substance with intent to distribute, possession of a class B substance with intent to distribute, failing to stop for police, failing to stop at a red light and speeding. He was arraigned in Barnstable District Court.

