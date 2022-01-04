A mother who reported that her 1-year-old son was run over by a truck on Christmas Eve is now facing a murder charge in connection with his death after she failed to seek medical attention, police said.

Officers responding to Seasons Parkway in Gwinnett, Georgia on Christmas found a 1-year-old child dead, according to Gwinnett County police.

The boy’s mother, Oluwadamilola Imafiabor, 29, of Norcross, reported that her child was run over by a truck the day before while playing outside and that her son appeared to be fine after the incident but died later during the night, police said.

An autopsy was performed on the boy and police say the injuries appear to be inconsistent with the story provided by Imafiabor.

Police announced Sunday that Imafiabor is now facing charges of second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children for failing to seek medical attention for her son.

An investigation remains ongoing.

