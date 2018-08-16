Police: Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Haverhill crash

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Haverhill police are investigating a crash between a car and a motorcycle that left a man with serious injuries, officials said.

Police and fire crews responding to a reported motor vehicle accident on River Street about 12:07 p.m. found a damaged motorcycle and passenger car.

The male operator of the motorcycle was taken by Trinity Ambulance to Lawerence General Hospital with serious injuries.

The incident is being investigated by state troopers and a Haverhill Police Accident Reconstruction Unit.

