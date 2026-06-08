LUDLOW, MASS. (WHDH) - A 34-year-old man is facing criminal charges in connection with an attack in Ludlow on Sunday morning, during which he allegedly attacked a man and choked his dog while naked on a river walk.

Officers responding to a report of a naked man threatening a dog walker at the River Walk around 9:20 a.m. found Alexandar Marano, of Ludlow, naked and took him into custody without incident, according to Ludlow police.

A victim told police Marano threatened him with a weapon, attacked him, and picked up his dog and choked it.

Marano was arrested on charges including disorderly conduct, threatening to use a deadly weapon, assault and battery, open and gross lewdness, indecent exposure, and cruelty to animals.

In a statement, Ludlow Police Chief Michael Brennan said, “Our officers handled this difficult situation with compassion and professionalism. They followed their training, took the suspect into custody without violence, and no one involved in this incident suffered serious injuries.”

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