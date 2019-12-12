Police: Naked man on LSD repeatedly stabbed 70-year-old mother during violent rampage in Mashpee

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A naked man on LSD was tased and arrested after authorities say he repeatedly stabbed his 70-year-old mother inside a condo in Mashpee during a violent rampage early Thursday morning.

Andrew Mrozinski, 33, was arraigned Thursday afternoon in Falmouth District Court on charges including assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, mayhem, and resisting arrest. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

Officers responding to the Sea Oaks Condominiums on Falmouth Road around 2:30 a.m. were confronted by a naked Mrozinski, who immediately charged at them, according to the Mashpee Police Department.

After a brutal struggle, Mrozinski was tased and taken into custody before being transported to Falmouth Hospital for a medical evaluation. He has since been released but remains in police custody.

Mrozinski’s mother was flown to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with multiple life-threatening stab wounds.

A 35-year-old friend of Mrozinski was taken to Falmouth Hospital with a head injury following an apparent assault, according to the Mashpee Fire Department.

Jim Crowley says he called 911 after he was startled by a loud banging on the side of his home. When Crowley opened his door, he encountered Mrozinski’s friend, who was bleeding from his head.

“Someone was either trying to hurt him or kill him,” Crowley said of the victim. “He said ‘please call the police.’”

Mrozinski was yelling, singing, and doing a lot of “crazy stuff,” according to Crowley.

The friend told officers that Mrozinski had taken three tabs of LSD, in addition to smoking marijuana, a police report indicated.

Matt Stevens, who lives near the crime scene, says he’s in shock following the violent episode.

“Crazy for this neighborhood. There’s a lot of elder people here, so it’s pretty unusual for that to happen here,” he said.

Mrozinski was denied bail. He is due back in court next week for a dangerousness hearing.

The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office is assisting Mashpee police with an investigation.

