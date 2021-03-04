Police: NH man arrested for trying to use false identity to get driver’s license

A Salem, New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after police say he tried to pretend to be someone else to obtain a driver’s license.

Smailin Rafael Peguero Argitis, 31, was taken into custody Wednesday by members of the New Hampshire State Police Troop G – Investigations Unit after they received information that suggested he was using a fraudulent identity, according to police.

A follow-up investigation determined Peguero Argitis had presented documents identifying himself as Emanuel Rosario-Morales, a native of Puerto Rico, to the Division of Motor Vehicles with the purpose of obtaining a driver’s license and the registration of motor vehicles.

He was released on personal recognizance bail and will be arraigned in Merrimack Superior Court on charges of forgery, title fraud, identity fraud, unsworn falsification, and tampering with public records.

The New Hampshire State Police were assisted by Massachusetts State Police, Quincy police, and the Salem, New Hampshire Police Department.

