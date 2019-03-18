Police: NH man arrested for waving gun at other drivers in McDonald’s drive-thru

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire man is facing weapons charges after police say he waved a firearm at other motorists in a McDonald’s drive-thru line early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a man waving a black handgun out of the window of a Honda Accord in the drive-thru line of the McDonald’s on Willow Street around 1:30 a.m. spoke with witnesses who said the man had just pointed the handgun at several other vehicles in line, according to Manchester police.

After stopping the vehicle on Queen City Avenue and finding a loaded 9mm handgun inside, Justin Godin, 28, was arrested on charges of reckless conduct and felonious use of a firearm.

He is expected to be arraigned April 4 in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North.

