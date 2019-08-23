MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man discovered sleeping in a car was found with more than 205 grams of heroin Thursday, according to police.

Officers responding to a report of two men passed out in a car near the Red Arrow Diner on Lowell Street awoke the driver who appeared lethargic but cooperative, police said.

The passenger, later identified as 37-year-old Francis Harrington, of Manchester, allegedly appeared on edge while reaching between the door and the seat.

Officers asked Harrington to step out of the car when then reportedly noticed a bulge under his waistband.

A bag of heroin weighing more than 205 grams was seized from his pants, police said.

Harrington was arrested and charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute.

He is scheduled to appear Friday in Hillsborough County Superior Court — North.

