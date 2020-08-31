NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing a dozen domestic violence charges after police say he assaulted a woman known to him on two separate occasions.

Officers responding to a Nashua residence around 6:15 p.m. Sunday for a report that 21-year-old Omar Odeh, of Manchester, had assaulted a woman learned that an assault did take place, according to Nashua police.

They were also informed about a previous incident in which Odeh had allegedly threatened the same woman with a firearm and sexually assaulted her.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

Police say a firearm was recovered.

Odeh was arrested on charges of domestic violence — criminal threatening, aggravated felonious sexual assault — domestic violence, false imprisonment — domestic violence, and nine counts of domestic violence — simple assault.

He refused bail and is being held pending his arraignment Monday in Hillsborough County Superior Court — South.

