Police: NH man seen doing jumping jacks in neighbor’s driveway, sniffing shrub arrested on meth charges

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man who was seen doing jumping jacks in his neighbor’s driveway and sniffing a shrub last month has been arrested on methamphetamine charges, officials announced Friday.

Officers responding to a report of a shirtless man with no shoes doing jumping jacks in the driveway of a home on Island Drive in Merrimack on the afternoon of Aug. 22 found 36-year-old James Albert sniffing a shrub with his eyes closed, according to the Merrimack Police Department.

While speaking with Albert, an officer noted more behaviors consistent with drug use, police said. Albert was then found to be in possession of a bag containing a crystal substance, which he allegedly admitted was methamphetamine.

After Albert was taken to the hospital to be evaluated, police obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Albert was taken into custody on Thursday by officers who were responding to a reported disturbance at his house.

He has since been released on personal recognizance.

It’s not clear when he’ll be called to court.

