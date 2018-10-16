Police: NH man set brush fire before torching motorcycle, dumpster, building

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man was ordered held without bail after police say he started a brush fire before torching a motorcycle, dumpster, and part of a building over the weekend.

Shane Farnsworth, 31, was arraigned Monday in Hillsborough Superior Court-South on felony arson charges in connection with four fires that were set in Nashua on Sunday, according to police.

Officers responding to Bridge Street around 9 p.m. for a report of a small brush fire scrambled to extinguish the blaze before responding to Armory Street for a dumpster fire, Temple Street for a flaming motorcycle and Crown Street for a building fire.

All of the fires were extinguished and they only caused minimal property damage, according to police.

Farnsworth was later identified as a suspect and taken into custody without incident.

A charge of arson is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

